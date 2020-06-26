Jaipur's wood carving artisans facing penury amid Covid

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 11:57 ist
About: 

The wood carving artisans in Rajasthan’s Jaipur are facing trouble amid COVID-19 pandemic. Their business has been adversely affected due to coronavirus crisis. The artisans are unable to export their products to foreign countries. While speaking to ANI, an artisan Mahesh Jangid said, “We used to sell our carvings to hotels but they are closed due to coronavirus. We are also unable to export our products.” There are over 3,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan. 
 

Related Videos