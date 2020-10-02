'No media entry in Hathras until SIT probe completes'

Athawale demands death penalty for Hathras criminals 2020-10-02 Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. “Will talk to Yogi Adityanath over the action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter.” The minister said that he has planned to visit Hathras but cancelled it because police said as section 144 has imposed there; no one is allowed to come in Hathras. Athawale has said that he will go Hathras next week. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.