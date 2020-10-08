Ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty: IAF Chief

India is celebrating 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8. Celebrations began at Hindon airbase in UP’s Ghaziabad
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th parade at airbase. RKS Bhadauria at Hindon airbase said, “I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances.”
“I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army,” Air Chief Marshal added.