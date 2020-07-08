Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers CEO, top officials held

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 08 2020, 10:33 ist
  updated: Jul 08 2020, 12:54 ist
About: 

Visakhapatnam Police arrested 12 people associated with LG Polymers in connection with gas leakage on July 07. The gas leakage took place on May 7. The death toll was 11 and more than 1,000 were injured due to exposure to gas. Vizag CP, RK Meena said, “Today we have arrested a total of 12 members associated with LG Polymer Company. We found evidence against these people on which we have taken action. There are two members of Korean nationality, one is the CEO of the company and the other is the technical director. They failed to do their duty and it was found during the investigation.” 

 

 

