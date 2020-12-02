'Will submit draft of our issues related to farm laws'

'Tikait Kisan Union will give their issues in writing' 2020-12-01 Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting with farmers' leaders in the national capital. They held meeting with farmers' leaders of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhawan on December 1. Speaking to media, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said, "During the interaction, it has been suggested by the Government to the representatives of Farmers Union to identify specific issues related to Farm Reform Acts and share with Government on December for consideration. Next round of meeting will be held on December 03." "We also had a discussion with leaders of Tikait Kisan Union over the Act and other agriculture issues. We have told them that they should give their issues in writing to us and we will discuss it. Talks with Tikait union were held in a very good environment," he added.