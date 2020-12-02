Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting with farmers' leaders in the national capital. They held meeting with farmers' leaders of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhawan on December 1. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) representatives were also present in the meeting. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "We will submit a draft of our issues related to farm laws tomorrow. Government has started a conversation with Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi farmers. So, till the next meeting on December 3, government has time to brainstorm over the issues raised by all," he added.
'Will submit draft of our issues related to farm laws'
