Study provides hope for young women after heart attack

Premenopausal women have good long-term outcomes after a heart-attack, according to late-breaking research. The research was presented at ESC Congress 2020. “Previous research has shown that women are more likely to die after a heart attack than men,” said principal investigator Professor Diego Ardissino of Parma University Hospital, Italy. “Our study shows that this does not hold true before the menopause when women are still exposed to oestrogen, a hormone that protects against heart disease," added Ardissino. The Italian Genetic Study on Early-onset Myocardial Infarction compared outcomes of women and men under 45 who had a heart attack.