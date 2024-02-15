1 dead, more than 10 hurt in shooting near end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Kansas City: One person was killed and at least 10 people were injured Wednesday when gun shots were fired at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade and celebration.

Stacey Graves, police chief of the Kansas City (Mo.) Police Department, said that 10 to 15 people were shot, when she took questions at a press conference.

Graves said an investigation into the motive of the shooting was underway.

"Officers took two people into custody and immediately rendered life-saving aide to those victims," Graves said. "We know one of the victims were deceased."

The reported shooting occurred near a parking garage west of Union Station, where a large crowd had gathered as players and team personnel took the stage to celebrate with fans mostly clad in Chiefs red.

Videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show Chiefs fans running away from Union Station after the ceremony had ended.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims," the KC police department posted to X. "Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through."

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said he was very upset over the shooting.

"This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes that we never would have expected in Kansas City," Lucas said.

Lucas said the Chiefs players, coaches and staff all made it safely out of the area.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to say "Praying for Kansas City..."

Graves expressed her anger on multiple occasions during the press conference.

"I'm angry at what happened today," Graves said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

The Chiefs were celebrating their 25-22 Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Las Vegas. It was the team's second consecutive championship and third in five seasons. The Chiefs have appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls.

Earlier Wednesday, the mood was celebratory as the Chiefs interacted with fans while celebrating winning the Lombardi Trophy once again.

The players were on double-decker buses as fans lined streets, some climbing up trees to get a better view.