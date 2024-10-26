2 militants killed in gunfight after attack on police van in northwestern Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: Two militants were killed in retaliatory fire on Saturday when they attacked a police mobile van in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.</p>.<p>The militants ambushed the van on patrolling duty in the jurisdiction of the cantonment police station in the Bannu district. During a gunfight which ensued two terrorists were killed. No police officers were killed or injured in the attack.</p>.<p>Authorities have identified the bodies of the slain terrorists and secured their remains.</p>.Polio tally in Pakistan rises to 41 this year.<p>Separately, a joint post of the police and paramilitary Frontier Corps came under attack in the Nawagai area of the province's Bajaur district.</p>.<p>The attack was repulsed, and no losses were reported.</p>.<p>In a separate incident, a Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) affiliate Haji Sharifullah was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bannu district. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.</p>