<p>Guwahati: Administration's decision to go ahead with the 10-day-long Sangai Festival triggered tension in conflict-torn Manipur on Thursday when protesters clashed with the security forces leading to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells. </p><p>Those displaced by the ongoing conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities and members of Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI) staged the protest demanding that the festival be postponed till restoration of peace. </p><p>The Sangai Festival, Manipur's annual biggest cultural, had to be cancelled in the last two years due to the conflict that had erupted in May 2023. The state has remained under President's Rule since February this year. </p><p>The administration this time, however, decided to go ahead with the festival from Friday (November 21) stating that law and order situation in the state has improved since imposition of the President's Rule. </p>.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Manipur for first time since violence broke out in 2023.<p>"The administration has undermined the humanitarian crisis and sentiments of the people against a festival at this juncture. Thousands are still living in relief camps, life and livelihoods shattered and they are unable to move freely on the highways. We are against hosting the festival in this juncture of humanitarian crisis," said Khuraijam Athouba, the convener of COCOMI, an influential civil society organisation. </p><p>The displaced Meiteis staged protest against the festival at several relief camps in and around Imphal. The situation turned tense when the protesters tried to storm into the venue of the festival at Hapta Kangjeibung localities in Imphal. The forces used batons and fire tear gas shells as the protesters clashed with them. </p><p>More than 20,000 Meities, who had to flee their homes in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, Moreh and other places following attacks by the Kukis, have been demanding steps for their return. But the administration's decision to go ahead with the festival without addressing their problems left them angry.</p><p><strong>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visit to Manipur</strong></p><p>The tension prevailed on a day RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Manipur on a three-day-long tour. This is Bhagwat's first visit since the conflict started in May 2023. On Thursday, Bhagwat held a "closed door" meeting with leaders and activists of several organisations in Imphal. The RSS chief is also likely to meet leaders of tribal communities on Friday. </p>