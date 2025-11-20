Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur's displaced persons, COCOMI members clash with forces during protest against Sangai festival

The situation turned tense when the protesters tried to storm into the venue of the festival at Hapta Kangjeibung localities in Imphal.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 13:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 13:15 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us