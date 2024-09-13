20,000-piece coin collection worth $74 million set to go under the hammer

Copenhagen: The 20,000-piece coin collection of Danish butter magnate Lars Emil Bruun, worth an estimated $74 million, is set to go under the hammer on Saturday in Copenhagen, a century after his passing.

The collection, kept by Bruun's relatives in line with his will, includes rare coins and medals from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and England dating back to the Viking age. It is expected to attract bids from some of the world's wealthiest people.

Bruun, born into poverty in 1852, amassed a fortune through his butter export business. He developed a passion for coin collecting in his childhood, resulting in what is expected to be the most valuable non-US coin collection ever sold.