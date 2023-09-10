2019 Easter attacks: Sri Lanka to probe British channel's allegations

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry on Saturday defended the country's intelligence chief, saying it “vehemently denounces the accusation of orchestrating the attack and assisting the bombers against a dedicated senior military officer who has served the nation for 36 years.” The move came two days after ousted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s denial of Major General Sallay's involvement in the bombings and that he had benefited from the attacks to win the presidential election in November 2019.