3 'CIA operatives' among 50 arrested in a failed coup in Congo

41-year-old Christian Malanga was identified as the coup leader, who became a naturalised American. His son Marcel was accused of taking part in the coup.

Soon after the coup, security forces moved in, killing Malanga, and three others. Around 40 others were arrested, the army said.

A passport has been seized from one of the Americans, Benjamin Zalman-Polun.

The 36-year-old Zalman-Polun was found to be previously linked to Malanga and has a background as a cannabis entrepreneur, the publication reported.