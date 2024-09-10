30-yr-old Chinese painter dies after working 104 days straight with only 1 day leave

Perils of overworking have once again hit the headlines as a 30-year-old Chinese painter died due to organ failure after working for 104-days straight taking only one day rest.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, a court in Zhejiang province of the country has held the company 20 per cent responsible for A’bao's death and ordered it to pay a compensation worth 400,000 yuan ($56,000) to the man's family.

A’bao had signed a contract with a company to work as a painter. After working for almost four months without any leaves from February to May last year, he died due to multiple organ failure caused by a pneumococcal infection on June 1, 2023. Within his working period, A’bao took only one day off on April 6.