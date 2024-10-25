Home
4 security personnel killed in attack at check post in Pakistan's KPK

The security personnel were killed when a gunfight erupted following the attack at the checkpost in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 23:45 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 23:45 IST
World newsKhyber PakhtunkhwaPaksitan

