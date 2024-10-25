4 security personnel killed in attack at check post in Pakistan's KPK

<p>Peshawar: At least four security personnel were killed and over 20 injured when militants attacked their check post in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The security personnel were killed when a gunfight erupted following the attack at the checkpost in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a police official said.</p>.<p>The official said the injured were moved to a nearby hospital.</p>.<p>A fresh contingent of troops rushed to the site immediately after the attack, the official said, adding that troops have launched a massive search operation to arrest the assailants.</p>.<p>No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. </p>