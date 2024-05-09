44-foot whale carcass on bow of cruise ship baffles New York authorities

Marine conservationists and government scientists are seeking clues to the mystery of how a 44-foot whale carcass ended up on the bow of a cruise liner, where it was discovered as the ship approached New York City's Port of Brooklyn over the weekend.

A necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy, identified the deceased marine mammal as a mature female sei whale, an endangered species typically found in deep waters far from land, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said on Wednesday.

One key question is whether the whale's death came before or after its contact with the vessel, according to the non-profit organization, based in Hampton Bays, New York.

An online statement posted by the society, whose team conducted the necropsy on Tuesday, said the exam revealed evidence of tissue trauma along whale's right shoulder blade region, and a right flipper fracture. The creature's gastrointestinal tract was full of food, it said.

Most of the whale's organs were sampled, along with tissue and bone, for toxicology and pathology analysis, according to the society.

"The tissue and bone samples collected will help biologists determine if the vessel interaction occurred pre or post mortem," the group said in its statement.

It said the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's law enforcement office was also investigating the incident.

The whale's corpse was carried into port on Saturday.