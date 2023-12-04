5 dead, including suspect, and 2 officers wounded in Queens stabbing

Gordon’s response was swift: He pulled out a steak knife and stabbed one officer in the head, the other in the neck, Maddrey said. An officer screamed, “Drop!” according to the owner of a nearby building whose security camera system captured an audio recording of the incident. Then came the sound of gunfire.

One of the officers had shot Gordon. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What set Gordon off was unclear, police said at the news conference at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, where the officers were being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Police did not say whether he had a history of mental health problems. A woman who identified herself as his sister said he had struggled with mental illness, including depression.

Gordon had shown signs of violence before. In February 2021, he was arrested and charged with strangulation in a domestic violence case in the Bronx, police officials said. It was not immediately clear whether he had been convicted.

That year, Gordon moved out of the Bronx to live with his paternal aunt, Christine Gordon, in Far Rockaway, his mother, Hazel Bryden, said in an interview. He had been staying with his aunt and her family at the house on Beach 22nd Street for at least two years, she said. Christine Gordon was the family member who survived the rampage, Bryden and family friends said.

On Sunday morning, officers found the 11-year-old girl lying in front of the house. Inside, the fire had spread to the living room and the foyer, Maddrey said. Firefighters put out the blaze, allowing the officers to enter; they found the boy, the man and the 44-year-old woman in two bedrooms in back.

By noon, police cars lined Beach 22nd Street. Few people were outside, except for news camera crews, who stood in the rain to watch as emergency workers wheeled stretchers with body bags down the driveway of the house and loaded them into a van.

By then, Bryden had heard about the killings. Until Sunday, nothing had seemed amiss, she said. Christine Gordon never shared any concerns with her during their frequent telephone calls.

Courtney Gordon also did not tell his mother about any tension in the home. On Saturday, she said, he texted her that he loved her. “And I texted him back and told him, ‘I love you too, son,’” Bryden said.

“It’s a disaster, a disaster. I just can’t take it,” she added, sobbing. “He killed four of them — a little boy, a little girl. He killed them.”