<p>Peshawar: At least five terrorists were killed and six policemen injured in a gun battle that ensued after a suicide bomber attacked a paramilitary post in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to officials.</p>.<p>The suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car near the main gate of the Federal Constabulary Lines (FC Lines) in the Bannu district bordering north Waziristan and Afghanistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kalachi said.</p>.<p>In subsequent clashes, four more militants were killed in joint operations by the police, paramilitary, and other security personnel.</p>.<p>During the exchange of fire, a Station House Officer (SHO) from the Cantonment Police Station was critically injured, while five other policemen sustained injuries.</p>.<p>Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bannu Sajjad Khan visited those injured at the District Headquarters Hospital.</p>.<p>DPO Kalachi, who is supervising the operation, told the media that no act of terrorism will be tolerated in Bannu, declaring: "Terrorists can never be called Muslims." </p>