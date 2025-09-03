<p>Jakarta: Around 400 children have fallen ill after eating free school meals in Indonesia's western Bengkulu Province, in the worst case of mass food poisoning to date linked to President Prabowo Subianto's flagship food programme.</p>.<p>Prabowo launched the programme of free meals for children\nand pregnant women in January, but the initiative has been\nmarred by food poisoning across the archipelago, affecting\nhundreds of people.</p>.<p>Last month, 365 people fell ill from free school meals in\nCentral Java. According to local media reports, laboratory\nresults indicated that the outbreak was a result of poor\nsanitation.</p>.<p>In Bengkulu, the children, aged from about 4 to 12, were\nrushed to a local hospital complaining of stomach pain last\nThursday, according to a video handout from the local\ngovernment.</p>.Patients at govt hospitals in Bengaluru to get ISKCON-cooked meals .<p>Authorities will launch an investigation into the cause of\nthe illness, the province's vice governor Mian said.</p>.<p>"We will temporarily suspend operations at this kitchen\nwhile we investigate where the weaknesses lie. This is the\ndomain of the BGN (National Nutrition Agency) investigation team\nand the authorities," he said.</p>.<p>Dadan Hindayana, chief of the National Nutrition Agency,\nwhich runs the programme, told Reuters the kitchen had only\nrecently started operations, asking staff to evaluate services\nwhile waiting for the lab results of the food.</p>.<p>He did not immediately respond to a question about the\nroot cause of the poisonings.</p>.<p>Since its launch, the free school meals programme has been\nrapidly expanded to reach over 20 million recipients, and\nauthorities plan to reach 83 million recipients by year-end,\nbudgeting a total cost of 171 trillion rupiah ($10.52 billion)\nthis year.</p>