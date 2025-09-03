<p>New York: US President Donald Trump said America gets along with India very well but the relationship was "one-sided" for many years since New Delhi was charging Washington “tremendous tariffs”.</p>.<p>“No, we get along with India very well,” Trump said in the White House on Tuesday in response to a question on whether he is considering taking away some of the tariffs imposed on India.</p>.<p>He said that for many years, the relationship between India and US was it was “one-sided” and that changed when he assumed office.</p>.'One-sided disaster': Trump says US did very little trade with India due to high tariffs.<p>“India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world,” Trump said adding that the US was therefore not doing much business with India.</p>.<p>“But they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them, foolishly, we weren't charging them,” he said adding that India was pouring its products into the US.</p>.<p>“They'd send it in, pour it into our country. Therefore it wouldn't be made here, which is a negative, but we would not send in anything because they were charging us 100% tariffs,” Trump said.</p>.<p>The US President cited the example of the Harley Davidson motorcycles, saying the company couldn't sell into India because there was a 200% tariff on a motorcycle. "So what happens? Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs, same thing as us.” </p>