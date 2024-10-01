Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

A fancy new restaurant in London, staffed by the recently homeless

Almost every member of the 19-person team has been homeless.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 05:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 05:11 IST
World newsUKUnited KingdomLondonTrendingrestaurant

Follow us on :

Follow Us