<p>Chennai: A metal box that was lying unattended at the arrival terminal in the Chennai international airport created a flutter on Monday.</p><p>The Central Industrial Security Force personnel, along with bomb detection squad and sniffer dogs, rushed to the spot and inspected the small metal box lying unattended near the Customs office, an official said.</p><p>The object was later taken to a safe location for further electrical testing, a source said.</p>