Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rajinikanth’s Coolie storms past Rs 500 crore worldwide

Opening at Rs 151 crore, Rajinikanth’s 171st outing has raked in ₹504 crore worldwide, cementing Coolie as one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 07:32 IST
India Newsbox officeRajnikanthEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us