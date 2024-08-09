A show of support for Hamas in a rival's backyard

Haniyeh was assassinated last week in the guesthouse where he was staying in Tehran, where he was visiting to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. Iranian officials and Iran-backed Hamas blamed Israel, an assessment also reached by several US officials. Israel has not publicly taken responsibility.

“Assassinating Palestinian political leaders is something the Palestinian Authority is going to speak out about,” said Diana Buttu, a lawyer and former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization, which represents Palestinians internationally and is dominated by Fatah.

Tolerating expressions of sympathy for Hamas “is a way of allowing people to express sentiment and let out anger,” she added. “But also, I genuinely think this is something that saddens them. It is part of Israel’s history of assassinating our leaders.”

The political chasm between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority has divided Palestinians for nearly two decades as each has tried to position itself as the legitimate leader. In 2006, Fatah lost a legislative election to Hamas. The next year, Hamas fighters routed Fatah security forces from the Gaza Strip and forcibly seized control of the territory.

Over the years, multiple efforts to reconcile the rival factions have failed.

But last month, in an unusual show of unity, Fatah and Hamas signed a joint statement in Beijing. And though it is clear that the prolonged war and questions over who will govern postwar Gaza have made Palestinian unity even more urgent, there are few other signs that the factions are actually bridging their differences.

The joint statement, which was also signed by other smaller Palestinian factions, supports the formation of a temporary government for Gaza and the West Bank, and said the new government should begin working on uniting Palestinian institutions in both territories, reconstructing Gaza and preparing for national elections.

The Biden administration has said repeatedly that a revamped Palestinian Authority should play a role in postwar Gaza.

But even those Palestinians who saw the development in Beijing with a measure of hope have low expectations, as previous attempts to broker unity have also resulted in joint statements and agreements without any lasting progress.

Some Palestinians have long been critical of the Palestinian Authority and its security forces, which have quietly helped Israeli intelligence agencies target Palestinians accused by Israel of militant activity, including Hamas members.