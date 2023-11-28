After four days of calm, Palestinians in Gaza hope for permanent cease-fire

Palestinians in Gaza on Monday braced for a resumption of hostilities as the clock ticked down on the temporary truce, which has offered rest and a respite from Israeli bombardment.
When the skies over the Gaza Strip went silent Friday at the start of a four-day cease-fire, many in the enclave raced to check on loved ones from whom they had been cut off by the fighting. Others seized on the chance to get a night of uninterrupted sleep, stock up on supplies or take a dip in the sea.
"During the truce, we felt like we began to gradually get our lives back," said Mohammad Al-Akhras. "We were able to check on our loved ones, to move around, and buy necessities for the house and the kids."
There were indications Monday that the cease-fire would continue beyond four days. Officials in Qatar, which helped broker the deal, said there was an agreement for a two-day extension.
Al-Akhras, a 35-year-old freelance photojournalist from Gaza City, said he had rushed to see his wife and children as soon as the pause in fighting took effect Friday. He said he had been separated from his family for 45 days.
"I was able to spend time with them for at least a few hours," Al-Akhras said.
The first thing Dareen Nseir did when the fighting stopped was to go check on her house -- she hadn't been back since fleeing to another neighborhood in Gaza City soon after the fighting began more than seven weeks ago. Nseir, 46, said she was able to salvage some clothes for her grandchildren, but nothing else.
"I wished that I was going back home permanently," she said. "But our windows were broken and the walls have been shelled."
The temporary truce was part of the deal between Israel and Hamas to facilitate the release of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. That agreement also included a provision for more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Scores of trucks carrying aid have crossed into the battered enclave since the truce went into effect, but Nseir said she still could not find food or cooking gas for her family.
"They told us that aid would flow in, but here we are on the last day and we received nothing," she said.
One thing she did get, Nseir said, was a full night of sleep.
"There was no stress or fear for the past four days; we were finally able to sleep well," she added.
Despite chilly weather, dozens of families flocked to the beaches of southern Gaza over the weekend. Children splashed around in the water and played in the sand while fishermen cast their nets into the sea -- a fleeting return to normality after weeks of fighting.
Palestinians in Gaza were mindful that the calm would most likely not last. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has vowed to press on with the war after the truce expires -- but the signs of an extension were nonetheless welcome.
"We are holding out hope that they would extend the truce," Nseir said.