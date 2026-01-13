Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

After imposing tariff for buying Russian oil, Donald Trump orders 'effective immediately' 25% levy on countries trading with Iran

According to the Embassy of India in Tehran, India is among Iran's five largest trade partners in recent years.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 02:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 02:44 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpTariffUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us