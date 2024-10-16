Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Age of electricity' to follow looming fossil fuel peak, IEA says

In the IEA’s current policies scenario, oil prices decline to $75 per barrel in 2050 from $82 per barrel in 2023.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 08:27 IST
World newsfossil fuelsIEA

Follow us on :

Follow Us