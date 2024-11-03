Air pollution in Lahore hits historic high, forcing school closures

<p>Unprecedented air pollution levels in Pakistan's second-largest city of Lahore prompted authorities to take emergency measures on Sunday, including issuing work-from-home mandates and closing primary schools.</p><p>The city held the top spot on a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities on Sunday after recording its highest ever pollution reading of 1900 near the Pakistan-India border on Saturday, based on data released by the provincial government and Swiss group IQAir.</p><p>The government has shut primary schools for a week, advising parents to ensure children wear masks, said Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb during a press conference, as a thick blanket of smog enveloped the city.</p><p>Citizens have been urged to stay indoors, keep doors and windows shut, and avoid unnecessary travel, she said, adding that hospitals had been given smog counters.</p>.Firecracker ban defiance makes New Delhi world's most polluted city.<p>To reduce vehicle pollution, 50 per cent of office employees would work from home, said Aurangzeb.</p><p>The government has also imposed a ban on three-wheeler rickshaws and halted construction in certain areas to reduce the pollution levels. Factories and construction sites failing to comply with these regulations could be shut down, she said.</p><p>Aurangzeb described the situation as "unexpected" and attributed the deterioration in air quality to winds carrying pollution from neighbouring India.</p><p>"This cannot be solved without talks with India," she said, adding the provincial government would initiate talks with its bigger neighbour through Pakistan's foreign ministry.</p><p>The smog crisis in Lahore, similar to the situation in India's capital Delhi, tends to worsen during cooler months due to temperature inversion trapping pollution closer to the ground.</p>