Al Pacino says he 'didn't have a pulse' during Covid-19 emergency

<p>Los Angeles: Veteran actor Al Pacino thought he "experienced death" after he fainted while ill with Covid-19 during the pandemic in 2020.</p>.<p>The 84-year-old, star of films such as <em>The Godfather </em>trilogy, <em>Scarface</em>, and <em>Heat</em>, said he remembered a nurse say that he didn't have a pulse at one point of time. Pacino, who is looking forward to his upcoming memoir <em>Sonny Boy</em>, said his "great assistant" Michael Quinn immediately took action and contacted the paramedics.</p>.<p>"He got the people coming, because the nurse that was taking care of me said, 'I don't feel a pulse on this guy.' </p><p>"So I couldn't have died, because how did all those people gather together, the ambulance in front of my house. I thought I experienced death. I might not have. I don't think I have, really. I know I made it," he told People magazine in an interview.</p>.<p>The multiple award winner said while everybody thought he was dead, he didn't think he had really died.</p>.<p>"How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted. And when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room. There was an ambulance outside the door, and two of my doctors in those space suits (like) on Mars. I looked around and I thought, 'What happened to me?'" Pacino said.</p>.<p>"It was gone. As Shakespeare in Hamlet says, 'No more. To be, or not to be.' And then he says, 'No more'. And it's no more. Well, it's not. I don't know, who knows?" he added.</p>.<p>Asked if his health scare changed the way he now lives his life, Pacino said: "Not at all." The actor will next be seen in Johnny Depp's directorial <em>Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness</em>, set for a December 5 release. </p>