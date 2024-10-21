Albania's ex-President Meta detained by police

<p>Tirana: Albania's former President Ilir Meta has been detained by police over corruption allegations, his spokesperson and lawyer said on Monday.</p><p>Meta's spokesperson Tedi Blushi told a press conference the arrest was "inappropriate" and that it would "be condemned by all patriotic and honest Albanians".</p>.Albania's prime minister sees CEFTA progress for Western Balkans.<p>Blushi was referring to images shown by local media of police wearing masks stopping a black car and apparently taking out Meta, who appeared to be resisting. Reuters has not verified the footage.</p><p>"This government will pay the price in every street and in every square," Blushi said, when asked if there would be protests from Meta's supporters.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from SPAK, a special prosecution office set up to fight corruption and organised crime, but Tirana-based online media Reporter said Meta was accused of corruption, money laundering and hiding his wealth. Other media reported the same accusations.</p><p>Meta's lawyer, Genci Gjokutaj, confirmed the arrest was over corruption allegations, which he said he denied. He did not give further details.</p><p>Meta, 55, was president from 2017 until 2022, and had previously served as prime minister and speaker of the parliament.</p><p>He is not the only opposition figure to face criminal allegations.</p><p>On Sept 30, supporters of the largest opposition group, the Democratic Party, set fire to wooden chairs outside parliament in protest after one of its politicians, Ervin Salianji, was jailed for a year on charges he described as politically motivated.</p><p>Earlier in September, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha was indicted on corruption charges for actions he took when he was prime minister. Berisha also denies any wrongdoing.</p><p>The Democratic Party accuses current Prime Minister Edi Raman of orchestrating prosecutions of its members. Rama denies those accusations.</p>