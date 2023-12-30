Albania's former PM placed under house arrest in corruption probe

Gjokutaj said Berisha will appeal the verdict. The former PM has denied the prosecution's claims, accusing current Prime Minister Edi Rama of carrying out a political attack to silence the opposition.

The prosecution has still to present its final indictment.

Berisha served as president from 1992 to 1997 after the tumultuous collapse of communism in the poor southwestern Balkan country, and as prime minister from 2005 to 2013.

In 2021 the US barred entry to Berisha and his family, with the State Department accusing him of having been involved while prime minister in "corrupt acts" that included using his power for his own benefit and to enrich relatives and political allies.

Berisha has denied these accusations.