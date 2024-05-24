Pro-Palestine agitation: Students walk out in protest at Harvard commencement

From the start, the two sides viewed the terms of the agreement differently. Students with the protest group, Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine, known as HOOP, suggested that Harvard had made concessions in response to their demands, while the university said it had merely agreed to open a dialogue with the protesters. Students said at the time that Harvard was “backing down” on disciplinary measures; Garber said that individual schools would make those decisions.

As she prepared to leave the ceremony before undergraduate degrees were conferred, Kumar said she was walking out as a show of support for the student protesters who were denied their degrees.

“These are my peers and friends, and I can’t in good conscience celebrate when their families are in pain,” she said. “This is beyond politics — it’s about civil rights and civil disobedience. We’re not intending to be disruptive or violent. But it’s making a statement, as a community, as the class of 2024.”

Students who walked out of the ceremony reconvened at a Methodist church near Harvard Square, which quickly grew crowded and warm as graduates in their black robes, and many of their relatives, packed the pews. There, the students staged what they called a “people’s commencement,” sharing stories of people who had died in the war in the Gaza Strip and unfurling long lists of fatalities, which hung down from the church’s balconies to the floor.

As a rainstorm began, some local residents arrived at the church to join the event, carrying a giant banner that read “Harvard out of occupied Palestine” and shouting now-familiar slogans.

The commencement walkouts capped a year in which Harvard was among hundreds of campuses across the country where prolonged protests against the war broke out, stirring a national debate over universities’ handling of the unrest.

The turmoil began Oct 7, as more than 30 student organizations at Harvard signed onto an open letter holding Israel responsible for the violence of the Hamas attacks in Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were killed and some 250 kidnapped.

The backlash against the letter, and Harvard’s slow response to demands that it denounce the Hamas attacks as terrorism, led to strife on campus. Pro-Palestinian students were doxxed, their names and faces circulated on trucks around campus; Jewish students were attacked with antisemitic slurs on social media; and wealthy donors withdrew their money.

By January, Harvard’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, was forced to resign, after mounting charges of plagiarism in her academic work and her disastrous testimony before a congressional committee, in which she failed to denounce calls for the genocide of Jews as violating Harvard’s code of conduct.

Even an antisemitism task force met with controversy over the choice of its co-chair, Derek J Penslar, a Harvard professor of Jewish history, who had drawn criticism that he underestimated the degree of antisemitism on campus.