Albert Einstein's atomic bomb letter to US President Roosevelt sold for Rs 32.7 crore at Christie's auction

During the second World War, the best scientific minds across the world were brought under the aegis of the Manhattan Project, something that would eventually pave the way for the development of the world's first atomic bombs.

However, the Manhattan Project truly took off after Nobel Laureate Albert Einstein penned a letter to US President Franklin D Roosevelt, asking him to priortise nuclear research.

Now, that very letter has gone under the hammer, and has been sold for a whopping $3.9 milion (Rs 32.7 crore) at Christie's auction.