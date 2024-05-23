All you need to know about today's accordion Google Doodle

Demian's patent application is said to have described the instrument as what we now call a push-pull accordion. It produced a different note on each key depending on whether the bellows were pushed or pulled. Five keys would give a few notes more than an octave in a diatonic scale and major chords would be easy to produce.

While at first, accordions were made with buttons on one side, each producing a full chord, the German console evolved to generate two different chords depending on whether the bellows were pushed or pulled.

As musicians across countries developed a taste for this instrument after knowing about it, the accordion arrived in Italy and the rest of Europe, and then other parts of the world.

With time, the making of this music console transformed into featuring both— buttons and a piano keyboard; however, air still plays a crucial role in the rhythm delivered after an accordion is played.

Today, the accordion thrives across genres including Latino polka, tango, folk music, and cajun music, serving as a staple at Oktoberfest, renowned for its carnivalesque atmosphere, music, and traditional attire like dirndls and lederhosens.