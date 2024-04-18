Amsterdam bans new hotels in fight against mass tourism

Amsterdam: The Netherlands' Amsterdam will no longer allow new hotel buildings to be built as part of its fight against mass tourism, the local government said on Wednesday.

"We want to make and keep the city liveable for residents and visitors. This means: no over-tourism, no new hotels, and no more than 20 million hotel overnight stays by tourists per year", it said in a statement.

A new hotel in Amsterdam can only be built if another hotel closes, if the number of sleeping places doesn't increase, and if the new hotel will be better, for example more sustainable.

However, the rule does not apply to new hotels that had already secured a permit.

The city has been actively trying to limit tourist numbers, which run into the millions per year, mainly by discouraging sex and drug-related tourism to the red light district.