An incomplete list of everything threatening China's national security

Apparent Good Samaritans: One recent post titled "Beware! Wolves in Sheep's Clothing" warned readers that spies might pose as generous donors. It told the story of a young orphan with top grades, who one day was approached by a stranger offering to financially support him through college. Over the years, the stranger kept in touch with the student and encouraged him to apply for a government job. When he landed it, the stranger asked him to share confidential information about China's economic policies. Fortunately, the post said, the student recalled the "anti-espionage propaganda education he'd received" and reported the stranger, whom the Chinese authorities confirmed was a foreign spy.