<p>Days after the horrific <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=lynching%20">lynching</a> of Dipu Charan Das, another man identified as Amrit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>'s Rajbari district late on Wednesday night, local media reported. </p><p>According to Bangladesh's English newspaper <em>Daily Star</em>, Mondal was lynched by a mob at around 11 pm on Wednesday at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union. The victim was the resident of the same village.</p>.Bangladesh interim government to take responsibility of family of Hindu worker lynched over blasphemy.<p>Police arrested Mondal's associate, who was identified as Mohammad Selim. Authorities also recovered two firearms from his possession, the report added. </p><p>ASP Sarkar, speaking to the local media, said Mondal was rushed to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex by the police. He was in a critical condition and was declared dead at around 2 am. </p><p>The neighbouring country is witnessing chaos and unrest following the murder of student leader by unknown assailants. Bangladesh is witnessing protests only months before its general elections slated for February 2026.</p>