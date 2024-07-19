Home
Anti-quota protest sparks unrest across Bangladesh

Students protesting against government job quotas set fire to the headquarters of Bangladesh's main state broadcaster, BTV, with many workers trapped inside, according to the network. An official reported that hundreds of protestors stormed the premises, setting at least 60 vehicles and an office building ablaze. At least 104 police officers and 30 journalists were injured in Bangladesh during the violent clashes around the country, private broadcaster Independent Television reported.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 04:49 IST

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Credit: X/@taslimanasreen

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Published 19 July 2024, 04:49 IST
