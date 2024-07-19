Anti-quota protest sparks unrest across Bangladesh

Since early July, students in Bangladesh have been protesting and blocking major roads in opposition to the controversial quota system law, which has been in place since 1971.
Students of Dhaka University, one of the most prestigious institutions in Bangladesh, have launched a protest against this law.
The demonstration escalated when pro-Awami League supporters intervened, entering the campus and violently attacked the students.
This has led to a new protest as other universities have decided to shut down in support of the Dhaka University students.
Hundreds of High school students have joined the protests, and subsequently, campuses across the country have also shut down.
Protesters have set fire to several government buildings during a day of deadly nationwide clashes between students and riot officers.
Credit: X/@taslimanasreen
"Miscreants have already torched, vandalised and carried out destructive activities" on state broadcaster BTV, the national disaster management agency, police structures and other government buildings, a statement from police in the capital Dhaka said.
The statement was issued after the imposition of a nationwide internet shutdown that cut off Bangladesh's lines of communication with the outside world.
Reportedly, 39 people have died this week in the clashes, sparked by student protests over civil service hiring rules.
Private broadcaster Independent Television said 702 people had been injured during Thursday's clashes including 104 police officers and 30 journalists.
Published 19 July 2024, 04:49 IST