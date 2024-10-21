Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Antony Blinken heads to the Middle East as America looks to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks

Blinken will also underscore that additional food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza, the State Department said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 11:46 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelAntony BlinkenCeasefireGazaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us