Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Anura Kumar Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 04:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Colombo: Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president on Monday, amid hopes that he will bolster the country's economy and eliminate corruption.

Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat.

Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People’s Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in Saturday's election.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2024, 04:56 IST
World newsSri Lanka

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT