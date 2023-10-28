'Anxiety' racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults Gaza

The families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been racked with worry for their loved ones since the military stepped up ground assaults inside the Palestinian territory, a group lobbying for the families said on Saturday.

"This night was the most terrible of all nights ... against the backdrop of the major IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operation in the Strip," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

It said that the hostages being held by Hamas were being subjected to the same heavy bombardment as Palestinian residents and that their families were racked with "anxiety, frustration" that Israel's long-awaited ground invasion will put them in more danger.

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip, which Palestinian militant group Hamas controls, since Hamas waged a deadly Oct. 7 assault that targeted army outposts and civilian communities in the area and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Hamas took more than 200 hostages back into Gaza during its raids. It has so far released four and said on Thursday that Israeli bombing had killed another 50 - a claim Reuters could not verify.

Israel's air strikes and artillery fire have demolished large swathes of Gaza and killed more than 7,000 people in the last three weeks, Palestinian health officials say, including some 3,000 children.