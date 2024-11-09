Home
Homeworld

AQI tops 2000 in Multan, several Pakistani cities under lockdown: Report

A 'smart lockdown' has been implemented in Multan, wherein markets are advised to close by 8 pm while the traffic police has been advised to take strict measures against polluting vehicles.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 05:37 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 05:37 IST
World newsPakistanAir PollutionAQITrendingLockdownMultan

