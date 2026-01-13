<p>It’s a common worry for many people—especially seniors and those living in isolation: <em>who will know if I die? </em>Japan is one of the countries often seen discussing its rise in lonely <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/death">deaths</a>, and Singapore has faced similar concerns. </p><p>Now <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China </a>is taking action for people who live alone.</p><p>The country has rolled out an app aimed at ensuring the safety of individuals living by themselves. Part of what made it go viral and spark much buzz on the internet is probably its unsettling name: “Are You Dead?”</p><p>The app's own Chinese name, Si-le-ma. Quite intentionally, it sounds similar to the food app, E-le-ma (Are you hungry?). </p>.Home-alone elderly woman found dead in Bengaluru; police suspect murder for gain.<p>The 'Are you Dead?' app is yet to complete a year, but it has gained popularity. It is reportedly China's No. 1 app, having topped the paid app lists in 2026. </p><p>First launched as a free app, the app has now made its way into the paid category - albeit at the low price of 8 yuan ($1.15; £0.85), reported <em>BBC</em>. The app is believed to have three founders hailing from Zhengzhou in Henan. </p><p>In an interview with <em>Guangzhou Dail</em>y, one of the app's creators, surnamed Lyv, acknowledged that the subject of death is often taboo in Chinese culture but believed that confronting mortality can enhance appreciation for the present.</p><p>Users are required to set an emergency contact and to check in regularly. If a user fails to check in for two consecutive days, the app automatically sends an email notification to their designated contact, <em>China Daily</em> explained. </p>