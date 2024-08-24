Arizona man arrested after threatening to kill Trump, sheriff's office says

Washington: An Arizona man who was wanted after threatening over social media to kill former President Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, was in Cochise County on Thursday when he visited the US border with Mexico as part of his campaign.

The man, Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, had multiple outstanding warrants from Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said. He was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, authorities said on Friday.