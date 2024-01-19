Armed drone shot down near US base in northern Iraq

Baghdad: Defence systems shot down an armed drone on Thursday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.

The Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's security agency said in a statement an armed drone fired by "outlaw militia" against Erbil airport was shot down at 11:06 p.m. Iraq time.

Earlier, two security sources said an armed drone was intercepted and shot down at around 7:10 pm local time and a blast was heard near the airport.