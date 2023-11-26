JOIN US
world

Armed individuals seize Israeli-managed oil tanker in Gulf of Aden near Yemen, says US official

The incident follows seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Yemen Houthis, allies of Iran, in the southern Red Sea last week.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 14:29 IST

Unidentified armed individuals are believed to have seized oil cargo vessel 'Central Park' in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, a US defence official said.

The small oil tanker (19,998 metric tons) is managed by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company, LSEG data shows.

The incident follows seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Yemen Houthis, allies of Iran, in the southern Red Sea last week. The group threatened to target more Israeli vessels.

(Published 26 November 2023, 14:29 IST)
World newsIsraelYemenIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasHouthisOil Tanker

