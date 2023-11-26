Armed individuals seize Israeli-managed oil tanker in Gulf of Aden near Yemen, says US official

Unidentified armed individuals are believed to have seized oil cargo vessel 'Central Park' in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, a US defence official said.
The small oil tanker (19,998 metric tons) is managed by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company, LSEG data shows.
The incident follows seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Yemen Houthis, allies of Iran, in the southern Red Sea last week. The group threatened to target more Israeli vessels.