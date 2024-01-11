JOIN US
Homeworld

Arrested 35 people in relation to deadly Kerman attacks: Iran

The Intelligence Ministry said it had identified one of the two suicide bombers as a national of Tajikistan, who entered Iran illegally on December 19.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 09:29 IST

Dubai: Iranian authorities have arrested 35 people in relation to the January 3 attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman, the Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The ministry said it had identified one of the two suicide bombers as a national of Tajikistan, who entered Iran illegally on December 19.

More information will be released at a later date about the second suicide bomber, the ministry said, adding that the arrests had been carried out in several Iranian provinces.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on January 4 for the attack that killed nearly 100 people and wounded 284, at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has vowed revenge for the bloodiest such attack since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

(Published 11 January 2024, 09:29 IST)
