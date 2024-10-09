Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

As Israel targets Hezbollah, Lebanon envoy to India Cites Gandhi: 'You can kill a revolutionary, not the revolution'

"The situation is escalating and spiralling toward what may become an all-out regional war, said Lebanon envoy.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 05:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 05:13 IST
India NewsIranIsraelMahatma GandhiIsrael-Palestine ConflictLebanonHamasHezbollah

Follow us on :

Follow Us