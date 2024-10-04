At least 18 killed in Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp: Palestinian Health Ministry

<p>At least 18 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bank">West Bank</a>, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.</p><p>The Israeli military earlier said in a statement that it had conducted a strike on Tulkarm, without providing more details.</p><p>The Palestinian government "calls for urgent international action to stop the escalating massacres" against its people, it said in a statement.</p>.UN peacekeepers in Lebanon stay put despite Israel asking them to move.<p>The official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency also condemned the attack, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said, adding that those attacks "will not bring security and stability to anyone, but will drag the region into more violence".</p><p>Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gunbattles between security forces and Palestinian fighters.</p>