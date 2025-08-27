At least 2 killed, 17 injured in shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school

<p>A gunman fired a rifle through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis where students were celebrating their first Mass of the new school year Wednesday morning, killing two children in the pews and injuring 17 others, 14 of whom are children, police said.</p><p>The attacker then shot and killed himself in the rear of the church, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference. The gunman, who was in his early 20s, also fired a shotgun and a pistol, O’Hara said. Police did not release his name or say if he had a connection to the church.</p><p>The two children who were killed were 8 and 10 years old, he said. Two of the children who were injured were in critical condition, O’Hara said.</p><p>“Children are dead, there are families that have a deceased child, you cannot put into words the gravity, tragedy or absolute pain of the situation,” Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis said at the news conference outside the school. He added: “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.”</p><p>The shooting took place at Annunciation Catholic Church in South Minneapolis, which has a school for children from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The school year started Monday and the all-school Mass during the first week of school is an annual tradition.</p><p>Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota expressed support for the school community in a statement.</p><p>“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said.</p><p>President Donald Trump spoke with Walz by phone, a White House official said. Trump also commented on the shooting on social media.</p><p>“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Trump wrote. “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”</p>