Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 2 killed, 17 injured in shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school

The attacker shot and killed himself in the rear of the church
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 15:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 15:15 IST
World newsUSShooting

Follow us on :

Follow Us