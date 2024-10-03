Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 60 dead in Nigeria as boat capsizes

Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 09:26 IST
World newsNigeriaboat capsized

Follow us on :

Follow Us